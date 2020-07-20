All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Roxbury Dr

221 Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Roxbury Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
This 3 Bed/1 Bath home has had a major re-haul: New Flooring! Fresh Paint! New Appliances! New Light Fixtures! New Faucets! New Hardware! New Bath Fixtures! New Kitchen Counters! The living room opens onto the kitchen, complete with new flooring, paint, countertops and appliances! From here, you can also access the HUGE backyard, or the utility room, with washer/dryer connections. The three bedrooms share the renovated, central hallway bath. The carport and side pad provide ample solutions for your parking needs. Small Pets are accepted with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent; no large dogs, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Roxbury Dr have any available units?
221 Roxbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 221 Roxbury Dr have?
Some of 221 Roxbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Roxbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 221 Roxbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 221 Roxbury Dr offers parking.
Does 221 Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Roxbury Dr have a pool?
No, 221 Roxbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 221 Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Roxbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Roxbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Roxbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
