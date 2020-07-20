221 Roxbury Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly new construction carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

This 3 Bed/1 Bath home has had a major re-haul: New Flooring! Fresh Paint! New Appliances! New Light Fixtures! New Faucets! New Hardware! New Bath Fixtures! New Kitchen Counters! The living room opens onto the kitchen, complete with new flooring, paint, countertops and appliances! From here, you can also access the HUGE backyard, or the utility room, with washer/dryer connections. The three bedrooms share the renovated, central hallway bath. The carport and side pad provide ample solutions for your parking needs. Small Pets are accepted with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent; no large dogs, no aggressive breeds.