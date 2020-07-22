1894 Roble Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This fabulous home with offers great space! An open floorplan makes for casual family living. The formal dining room offers upgraded lighting, wainscoting and chair rail. The huge eat-in kitchen features tons of dark, modern cabinetry for great style and storage. A full pantry adds even more storage! Pass through to the family room really open the space up! One of five bedrooms is located on the lower level, perfect as an office or guest bedroom. Upstairs the master bedroom features a huge five piece on-suite bath. Three additional bedrooms and an additional bath finish the upstairs. Located in southern Atlanta and situated on a corner lot in a beautiful neighborhood.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.