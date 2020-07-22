All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1894 Roble Drive

1894 Roble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1894 Roble Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This fabulous home with offers great space! An open floorplan makes for casual family living. The formal dining room offers upgraded lighting, wainscoting and chair rail. The huge eat-in kitchen features tons of dark, modern cabinetry for great style and storage. A full pantry adds even more storage! Pass through to the family room really open the space up! One of five bedrooms is located on the lower level, perfect as an office or guest bedroom. Upstairs the master bedroom features a huge five piece on-suite bath. Three additional bedrooms and an additional bath finish the upstairs. Located in southern Atlanta and situated on a corner lot in a beautiful neighborhood.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1894 Roble Drive have any available units?
1894 Roble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1894 Roble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1894 Roble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 Roble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1894 Roble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1894 Roble Drive offer parking?
No, 1894 Roble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1894 Roble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1894 Roble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 Roble Drive have a pool?
No, 1894 Roble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1894 Roble Drive have accessible units?
No, 1894 Roble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 Roble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1894 Roble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1894 Roble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1894 Roble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
