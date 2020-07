Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful newly remodel property in well established subdivision. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, new carpet throughout, new paint and all black appliances. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom with garden tub, sep. shower and large vanity. Two car garage and paved patio on backyard, perfect for summer grilling. Hurry, it will not last! Welcome Home!