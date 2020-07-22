All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 12564 Lakeside Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
12564 Lakeside Parkway
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:27 PM

12564 Lakeside Parkway

12564 Lakeside Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12564 Lakeside Pkwy, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway have any available units?
12564 Lakeside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 12564 Lakeside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12564 Lakeside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12564 Lakeside Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 12564 Lakeside Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway offer parking?
No, 12564 Lakeside Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12564 Lakeside Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway have a pool?
No, 12564 Lakeside Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 12564 Lakeside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 12564 Lakeside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12564 Lakeside Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 12564 Lakeside Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College