11685 Heritage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Gorgeous, Home With Wonderful Covered Front Porch And Big Backyard! Screened Porch For Enjoyment Of The Outdoors Without The Annoyance Of Insects Or The Worry Of Rain! Home Features Four Bedrooms And Two Baths, A Bonus Room, And Plenty Of Closet Space. You Will Love All The Space!! Bright, Kitchen With Appliances, Pantry, And A Center Island For Extra Counterspace. Sunny Breakfast Area In Front Of A Wall Of Windows. Separate Formal Dining Room For Entertaining. Spacious Family Room With Decorative Fireplace.Two-car Garage.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Clayton;

Subdivision: Panhandle Plantation;

Sq Footage: 2212;

Yr Built: 1992;

Br: 4 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Clayton-Other ;

Middle: Clayton-Other;

High: Lovejoy;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1260

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.