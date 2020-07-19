All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 11685 Heritage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
11685 Heritage Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11685 Heritage Drive

11685 Heritage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11685 Heritage Drive, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Gorgeous, Home With Wonderful Covered Front Porch And Big Backyard! Screened Porch For Enjoyment Of The Outdoors Without The Annoyance Of Insects Or The Worry Of Rain! Home Features Four Bedrooms And Two Baths, A Bonus Room, And Plenty Of Closet Space. You Will Love All The Space!! Bright, Kitchen With Appliances, Pantry, And A Center Island For Extra Counterspace. Sunny Breakfast Area In Front Of A Wall Of Windows. Separate Formal Dining Room For Entertaining. Spacious Family Room With Decorative Fireplace.Two-car Garage.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Clayton;
Subdivision: Panhandle Plantation;
Sq Footage: 2212;
Yr Built: 1992;
Br: 4 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Clayton-Other ;
Middle: Clayton-Other;
High: Lovejoy;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1992

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1260
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11685 Heritage Drive have any available units?
11685 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 11685 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11685 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11685 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11685 Heritage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 11685 Heritage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11685 Heritage Drive offers parking.
Does 11685 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11685 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11685 Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 11685 Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11685 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 11685 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11685 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11685 Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11685 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11685 Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College