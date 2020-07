Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/01/2019! Beautiful, spacious ranch in quiet subdivision. Master bedroom with ensuite separate shower and bath, and walk-in closet. Huge family/living room with fire place. Two-car garage with remote controlled door. Fenced patio attached at the back of this cute ranch. Close to shopping, interstate and schools. In immaculate, move-in-ready condition. Tenants occupied, Do Not Disturb. Showing by Appointment Only.