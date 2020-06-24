All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3778 Rayford Trail

3778 Rayford Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3778 Rayford Trail, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Bungalow 2 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan, Natural Light! - Beautiful bungalow on quiet street, renovated and upgraded from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new windows, new everything! Over an acre of land, with lawn care included! Entertaining will be made simple with this open floor plan and outdoor fire pit. Keep cool with ceiling fans in every room. Additional storage shed is located behind the house. Full size washer/dryer are provided in large laundry room. Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com.

(RLNE2446407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 Rayford Trail have any available units?
3778 Rayford Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
How much is rent in Clarkston, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarkston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3778 Rayford Trail have?
Some of 3778 Rayford Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 Rayford Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Rayford Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Rayford Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 Rayford Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3778 Rayford Trail offer parking?
No, 3778 Rayford Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3778 Rayford Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3778 Rayford Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 Rayford Trail have a pool?
No, 3778 Rayford Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3778 Rayford Trail have accessible units?
No, 3778 Rayford Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 Rayford Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3778 Rayford Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
