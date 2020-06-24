3778 Rayford Trail

Amenities

Beautiful Bungalow 2 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan, Natural Light! - Beautiful bungalow on quiet street, renovated and upgraded from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new windows, new everything! Over an acre of land, with lawn care included! Entertaining will be made simple with this open floor plan and outdoor fire pit. Keep cool with ceiling fans in every room. Additional storage shed is located behind the house. Full size washer/dryer are provided in large laundry room. Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com.



(RLNE2446407)