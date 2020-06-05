3587 W Hill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex apartment w/hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Kitchen, with new countertops, opens to breakfast area. Spacious family room w/decorative-only fireplace (non-working). Pets negotiable w/non-refundable fee. Landscaping included. Tenant pays water, power and gas. Washer/dryer connection in unit (tenant supplies their own w/d). Off-street parking for 2 cars. Lease must begin within 30 days of application acceptance. $45 app fee per adult. Security deposit must be paid immediately upon app acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.