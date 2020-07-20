600 Creekbank Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Four Bedroom home in Woodstock! Inside find gorgeous hardwoods that carry you through the open floor plan. The kitchen is a showstopper with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and stunning cabinetry. Master on main and large secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.