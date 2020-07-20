All apartments in Cherokee County
Cherokee County, GA
600 Creekbank Court
600 Creekbank Court

600 Creekbank Court · No Longer Available
Location

600 Creekbank Court, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Amazing Four Bedroom home in Woodstock! Inside find gorgeous hardwoods that carry you through the open floor plan. The kitchen is a showstopper with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and stunning cabinetry. Master on main and large secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Creekbank Court have any available units?
600 Creekbank Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 600 Creekbank Court have?
Some of 600 Creekbank Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Creekbank Court currently offering any rent specials?
600 Creekbank Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Creekbank Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Creekbank Court is pet friendly.
Does 600 Creekbank Court offer parking?
No, 600 Creekbank Court does not offer parking.
Does 600 Creekbank Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Creekbank Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Creekbank Court have a pool?
No, 600 Creekbank Court does not have a pool.
Does 600 Creekbank Court have accessible units?
No, 600 Creekbank Court does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Creekbank Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Creekbank Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Creekbank Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Creekbank Court does not have units with air conditioning.
