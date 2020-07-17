All apartments in Chatham County
1 Steeple Run Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

1 Steeple Run Way

1 Steeple Run Way · (912) 312-1946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Steeple Run Way, Chatham County, GA 31405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Steeple Run Way · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
1 Steeple Way - Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living at Southbridge - Savannah's Premier Golf & Spa Community! The floor plan offers very lofty ceilings, Great Room/Dining Room Combo, and the kitchen opens to the breakfast room. The kitchen includes all SS appliances including refrigerator and black solid surface countertops! The master suite is on the main floor and includes spacious closets and a master bath with double vanities, garden tub, private wc, and a separate shower. There are two super-sized guest rooms upstairs along with a full bath and a loft! Enjoy the tranquil lagoon from the rear screened porch!

(RLNE5756792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Steeple Run Way have any available units?
1 Steeple Run Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Steeple Run Way have?
Some of 1 Steeple Run Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Steeple Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
1 Steeple Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Steeple Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Steeple Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 1 Steeple Run Way offer parking?
No, 1 Steeple Run Way does not offer parking.
Does 1 Steeple Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Steeple Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Steeple Run Way have a pool?
No, 1 Steeple Run Way does not have a pool.
Does 1 Steeple Run Way have accessible units?
No, 1 Steeple Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Steeple Run Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Steeple Run Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Steeple Run Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Steeple Run Way does not have units with air conditioning.
