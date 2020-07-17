1 Steeple Run Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

1 Steeple Way - Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living at Southbridge - Savannah's Premier Golf & Spa Community! The floor plan offers very lofty ceilings, Great Room/Dining Room Combo, and the kitchen opens to the breakfast room. The kitchen includes all SS appliances including refrigerator and black solid surface countertops! The master suite is on the main floor and includes spacious closets and a master bath with double vanities, garden tub, private wc, and a separate shower. There are two super-sized guest rooms upstairs along with a full bath and a loft! Enjoy the tranquil lagoon from the rear screened porch!



(RLNE5756792)