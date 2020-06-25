All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 2435 Woodacres Rd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2435 Woodacres Rd NE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

2435 Woodacres Rd NE

2435 Woodacres Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Dresden East
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2435 Woodacres Road Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning home in Atlanta wants YOU! Features include 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, gleaming hardwoods, fenced yard, a gorgeous deck ideal for weekend or holiday entertaining, carport as well as washer and dryer! This home will most definitely not last long! Move In Special $300 Off 2nd month's rent!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have any available units?
2435 Woodacres Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have?
Some of 2435 Woodacres Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Woodacres Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Woodacres Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Woodacres Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE offers parking.
Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have a pool?
No, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 Woodacres Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2435 Woodacres Rd NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College