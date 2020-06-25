2435 Woodacres Rd NE

Amenities
This stunning home in Atlanta wants YOU! Features include 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, gleaming hardwoods, fenced yard, a gorgeous deck ideal for weekend or holiday entertaining, carport as well as washer and dryer! This home will most definitely not last long! Move In Special $300 Off 2nd month's rent!
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.