2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:28 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$912
1086 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
5 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1140 sqft
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Cartersville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Luwanda Trail
12 Luwanda Trail, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1628 sqft
- (RLNE3370205)
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
31 Timber Ridge Drive
31 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Hot Listing for rent! 2br/2.5ba town home in the city of Cartersville. Airy great room with fireplace, dining room, laundry on main, half bath on main, both bedrooms have attached baths, fenced backyard with storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 Jordan Rd
13 Jordan Rd SE, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1239 sqft
Great location, approx 1200 sqft, newly renovated, large rooms, huge kitchen, 4 sided brick, must see!
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1813 Manor View Circle #13
1813 Manor View Circle Northwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Brookstone 2 Bed 2 Bath with Large Open Floor Plan - Excellent Brookstone Senior Living Location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4444 Park Street
4444 Park Street, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1074 sqft
Available July 28. Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 1 bath rental located in the Historic Acworth. The property features refinished original hardwoods throughout. Separate dining and laundry rooms. Plenty of parking and nice size backyard.
