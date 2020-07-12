89 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with parking
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 72
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 45
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 38
"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")
Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.