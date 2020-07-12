Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

89 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
50 Units Available
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1965 sqft
OPENING SPRING 2020. Come home to Legends at Laurel Canyon, and we’ll take care of what matters to you. Our priority is your satisfaction, and the Legends award-winning management team will ensure it.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
35 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
18 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
1 Unit Available
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Overlook
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
New Town
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
2088 Towne Mill Avenue
2088 Towne Mill Avenue, Canton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3398 sqft
This is the perfect home! 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath which includes a guest on main! Spacious and open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eating area. Granite counter tops, stained cabinets, hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
245 Hilton Way
245 Hilton Way, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Perfect studio retreat, right in the city of Canton. This quaint Cottage sits on a wooded lot in delightful area. Totally renovated with new kitchen, bathroom, laundry and all new appliances. Decorator colors and new flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
124 Hidden Lake Circle
124 Hidden Lake Circle, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Sought After School District! Beautiful Rental Home with Inground Pool and View to Lake!!! Huge backyard, private and fenced! Charming front porch and cul-de-sac lot.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riverstone
139 Riverstone Commons Circle
139 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1409 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746354 to view more pictures of this property. Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Riverstone Commons.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
River Green
138 Market Lane
138 Market Lane, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2070 sqft
Lawn maintenance included in rental rate! craftsman home ready for immediate move in! Four bedrooms with master on main. Large secondary bedrooms and ample unfinished area perfect for storage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1893 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Canton
210 E Main Street
210 East Main Street, Canton, GA
Studio
$10,000
5802 sqft
HISTORIC COMMERCIAL SPACE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CANTON 13,000 SQ.FEET AVAIL. For Lease $10K Per Month or For Sale at $1.2 Million. High ceilings and brick wall accents thru out.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
520 Winder Trail
520 Winder Trail, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
47 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way Square
181 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
332 Downing Creek Trl
332 Downing Creek Trail, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1493 sqft
Charming cottage style ranch with hardwood flrs throughout! High ceilings, double sided FP between family/dining room, arched entry, granite bar into kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless appliances, fridge/washer/dryer remain! Master
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
City Guide for Canton, GA

"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")

Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Canton, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

