Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments hot tub package receiving pool table

The Atlantic BridgeMill Apartment Homes in Canton, Georgia offer newly upgraded spacious floorplans conveniently located just past the intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Sixes Road. The property is just down the road from Publix, Liberty Elementary, Freedom Middle School and only a few minutes from I-575. All of our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes come with generous closet and storage space, crown molding, fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include private patios or balconies, designer two-tone paint, wide-planked vinyl wood flooring and plush neutral carpeting. Residents of our gated community enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck and grilling cabana, executive business center, lighted tennis and sport court, auto-detailing bay and leash-free Bark Park! Call today to reserve your new home or visit us for a personally-guide tour!