1851 Shamrock Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just minutes to East Atlanta Village and downtown Decatur this completely renovated home is ready for you to move right in! The bright living room w/picture window is the perfect place to unwind and the new kitchen is complete with work island and plenty of counter space for cooking! The master has a private bath w/dual vanities and walk in shower. Other features include hardwoods, laundry room with shelving and fenced in back yard! Relax on the back patio or wave to neighbors from the rocking chair front porch! Several great parks and restaurants are nearby as well!