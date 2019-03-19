All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1851 Shamrock Drive

1851 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1851 Shamrock Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Just minutes to East Atlanta Village and downtown Decatur this completely renovated home is ready for you to move right in! The bright living room w/picture window is the perfect place to unwind and the new kitchen is complete with work island and plenty of counter space for cooking! The master has a private bath w/dual vanities and walk in shower. Other features include hardwoods, laundry room with shelving and fenced in back yard! Relax on the back patio or wave to neighbors from the rocking chair front porch! Several great parks and restaurants are nearby as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
1851 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1851 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 1851 Shamrock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Shamrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1851 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
No, 1851 Shamrock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
No, 1851 Shamrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1851 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Shamrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Shamrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
