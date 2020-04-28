1847 Hillsdale Drive

Amenities
Fully renovated in 2019 - this home is a jewel box! No detail has been overlooked. New crown moulding, updated hardware and ceiling fans throughout the home. A brand new kitchen (including all new appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and oven, microwave and washer/dryer) is designed to maximize space and a completely renovated bathroom (including newly glazed tub, new tile flooring, brand new sink and toilet) make this home perfectly sized rental for singles, roommates or a small family.