Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

1847 Hillsdale Drive

1847 Hillsdale Drive · (404) 376-6914
Location

1847 Hillsdale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated in 2019 - this home is a jewel box! No detail has been overlooked. New crown moulding, updated hardware and ceiling fans throughout the home. A brand new kitchen (including all new appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and oven, microwave and washer/dryer) is designed to maximize space and a completely renovated bathroom (including newly glazed tub, new tile flooring, brand new sink and toilet) make this home perfectly sized rental for singles, roommates or a small family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have any available units?
1847 Hillsdale Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have?
Some of 1847 Hillsdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 Hillsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Hillsdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Hillsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1847 Hillsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Hillsdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1847 Hillsdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1847 Hillsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1847 Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 Hillsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 Hillsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1847 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
