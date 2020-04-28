1847 Hillsdale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated in 2019 - this home is a jewel box! No detail has been overlooked. New crown moulding, updated hardware and ceiling fans throughout the home. A brand new kitchen (including all new appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and oven, microwave and washer/dryer) is designed to maximize space and a completely renovated bathroom (including newly glazed tub, new tile flooring, brand new sink and toilet) make this home perfectly sized rental for singles, roommates or a small family.