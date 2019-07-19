Rent Calculator
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1845 Cannon Street
1845 Cannon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1845 Cannon Street, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated with brand new tile and hardwoods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 Cannon Street have any available units?
1845 Cannon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 1845 Cannon Street have?
Some of 1845 Cannon Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1845 Cannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Cannon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Cannon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Cannon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 1845 Cannon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Cannon Street offers parking.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have a pool?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have accessible units?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
