All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1845 Cannon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1845 Cannon Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

1845 Cannon Street

1845 Cannon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1845 Cannon Street, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated with brand new tile and hardwoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Cannon Street have any available units?
1845 Cannon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1845 Cannon Street have?
Some of 1845 Cannon Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Cannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Cannon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Cannon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Cannon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1845 Cannon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Cannon Street offers parking.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have a pool?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have accessible units?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Cannon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Cannon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College