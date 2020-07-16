All apartments in Camden County
270 Alexanders Ct
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:38 PM

270 Alexanders Ct

270 Alexanders Court · (912) 882-4226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA 31558

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove. In the Owners Suite you will find his & hers closets leading to a jetted tub with a centerpiece view of the marsh/river complete with fully tiled/glassed in shower with overhead rain shower head. In the living room you will find the same amazing views with stunning wood floors & direct access to the screen porch. Pear, lime, orange, lemon trees & fountain adorn the stunning landscaping. Comes with an oversized garage, too many more extras to list, call today! Pet friendly. Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Alexanders Ct have any available units?
270 Alexanders Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Alexanders Ct have?
Some of 270 Alexanders Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Alexanders Ct currently offering any rent specials?
270 Alexanders Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Alexanders Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Alexanders Ct is pet friendly.
Does 270 Alexanders Ct offer parking?
Yes, 270 Alexanders Ct offers parking.
Does 270 Alexanders Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Alexanders Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Alexanders Ct have a pool?
No, 270 Alexanders Ct does not have a pool.
Does 270 Alexanders Ct have accessible units?
No, 270 Alexanders Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Alexanders Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Alexanders Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Alexanders Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Alexanders Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
