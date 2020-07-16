270 Alexanders Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove. In the Owners Suite you will find his & hers closets leading to a jetted tub with a centerpiece view of the marsh/river complete with fully tiled/glassed in shower with overhead rain shower head. In the living room you will find the same amazing views with stunning wood floors & direct access to the screen porch. Pear, lime, orange, lemon trees & fountain adorn the stunning landscaping. Comes with an oversized garage, too many more extras to list, call today! Pet friendly. Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.