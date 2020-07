Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet cafe

Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia. When you step into your new living space at Preserve at Mill Creek, you’re welcomed home by a spacious open layout brimming with natural light, a sleek contemporary kitchen, a private patio or balcony, and top-quality finishes throughout. When it’s time to relax and unwind, you’ll find a whole host of upscale features just steps from your front door. From a resort-style swimming pool with poolside gazebos to lighted tennis courts, a fully-equipped fitness center and much more, these stunning apartments in Buford, GA offer a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and style. And it’s all topped off with community's ideal location. Close to major roadways and within walking distance from an extensive selection of excellent shopping, dining and entertainment options, everything you need is always within reach at Preserve at Mill Creek Apartment Homes.