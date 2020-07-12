191 Apartments for rent in Buford, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6121 Stillwater Trail
6121 Stillwater Trail, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3001 sqft
Gorgeous floor plan with Master on Main. Beautiful and well maintained 3 sides Brick Single Family House. Hardwood Floor throughout on Main Level. Open Concept High Ceiling and View to Family Room from kitchen. Huge leveled Private Backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Riverside Walk Crossing
1265 Riverside Walk Crossing, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1486 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Riverside Walk Crossing in Sugar Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3912 Brockenhurst Drive
3912 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2022 sqft
Beautiful town-home features lots of upgrades through out and perfect location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
744 Laura Jean Ct
744 Laura Jean Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3738 sqft
Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3733 Roxtree Trace
3733 Roxtree Trace, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
4214 sqft
This incredible Cul-de-Sac home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Lane
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2371 Walkers Glen Lane
2371 Walkers Glen Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
6253 sqft
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3538 Clarecastle Drive
3538 Clarecastle Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2570 sqft
TWO STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH STAINED CABINETS, ISLAND WITH GRANITE CTOPS. OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM W/COZY STONE MASONRY WOOD BURNING FP. 9" CEILING ON MAIN. LARGE VAULTED MASTER SUITE, WALK IN CLOSET. VAULTED CEILING IN ALL BEDROOMS.

1 of 38

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1197 Richland Trace
1197 Richland Trace Northeast, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1515 sqft
$1,525 – 3 Bed /3 Bath single family house! Beautiful house w/ hardwood floors all the way with new painting, high ceilings and fireplace . Kitchen has new appliances included. House has car garage and fenced backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5200 Sugar Crest Dr
5200 Sugar Crest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. - Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Nice private backyard for entertaining. Open, large living room with cathedral ceiling. Large eat in kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Harvest Ridge Cir
2000 Harvest Ridge Circle Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2191 sqft
Beautiful home with exquisite architectural details in a nice community. 4 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths. 2 story family room with fireplace. Master suite on main level. Hardwood flooring on family room, kitchen and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Buford, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

