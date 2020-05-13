4575 Signal Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Close to I-985, The Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier, and located in the Buford City School district, this wonderful 5 bedroom home is super convenient to everything. Located in the Brickton Station neighborhood, full access to the swim and tennis amenities is included in rent. Lawn maintenance is included for this property.



As you enter the home, you are greeted by soaring spaces as the foyer opens up to the two story great room. The great room flows into the large kitchen with plenty of room for in kitchen dining, but for more formal affairs the spacious formal dining room has space for any family gathering. Also located on the main floor is the large master suite which spans the full length of the house.



Upstairs, four large bedrooms flank both sides of the central hall. Downstairs, a full unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage.



This home backs up to a heavily wooded area that offers a wonderful, private feel and there is a nicely sized deck off of the kitchen that takes advantage of the woodland views.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.