Buford, GA
4575 Signal Ridge Court
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:00 PM

4575 Signal Ridge Court

4575 Signal Ridge Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4575 Signal Ridge Court Northeast, Buford, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Close to I-985, The Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier, and located in the Buford City School district, this wonderful 5 bedroom home is super convenient to everything. Located in the Brickton Station neighborhood, full access to the swim and tennis amenities is included in rent. Lawn maintenance is included for this property.

As you enter the home, you are greeted by soaring spaces as the foyer opens up to the two story great room. The great room flows into the large kitchen with plenty of room for in kitchen dining, but for more formal affairs the spacious formal dining room has space for any family gathering. Also located on the main floor is the large master suite which spans the full length of the house.

Upstairs, four large bedrooms flank both sides of the central hall. Downstairs, a full unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage.

This home backs up to a heavily wooded area that offers a wonderful, private feel and there is a nicely sized deck off of the kitchen that takes advantage of the woodland views.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have any available units?
4575 Signal Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buford, GA.
What amenities does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have?
Some of 4575 Signal Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4575 Signal Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4575 Signal Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 Signal Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4575 Signal Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 4575 Signal Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4575 Signal Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 4575 Signal Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4575 Signal Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4575 Signal Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4575 Signal Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4575 Signal Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
