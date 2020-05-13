1981 Elm Tree Terrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit. The layout is an open floor plan. The property is in one of the most sought after school districts. With this price includes all utilities. Of course it doesn't include things like internet. Don't worry about having to share a driveway. You will have a dedicated driveway. The location is prime with close proximity to GA 20. Let us know if you have question about this property.