Buford, GA
1981 Elm Tree Terrance
1981 Elm Tree Terrance

1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast, Buford, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit. The layout is an open floor plan. The property is in one of the most sought after school districts. With this price includes all utilities. Of course it doesn't include things like internet. Don't worry about having to share a driveway. You will have a dedicated driveway. The location is prime with close proximity to GA 20. Let us know if you have question about this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have any available units?
1981 Elm Tree Terrance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buford, GA.
What amenities does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have?
Some of 1981 Elm Tree Terrance's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Elm Tree Terrance currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Elm Tree Terrance isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Elm Tree Terrance pet-friendly?
No, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buford.
Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance does offer parking.
Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have a pool?
Yes, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance has a pool.
Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have accessible units?
No, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have units with dishwashers?
No, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Elm Tree Terrance have units with air conditioning?
No, 1981 Elm Tree Terrance does not have units with air conditioning.
