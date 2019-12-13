All apartments in Belvedere Park
1431 Cobb Branch Drive

1431 Cobb Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Cobb Branch Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
REDUCED!! ***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease
Picture Perfect 3BR, 2BA renovated ranch home includes a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, updated baths, open living/dining space, new hardwood laminate floors and light fixtures throughout. This home has lots of style - 1 car carport and sun deck on the back. Situated in Belvedere Park this home is convenient to all!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: NoYear Built: 1953
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have any available units?
1431 Cobb Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have?
Some of 1431 Cobb Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Cobb Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Cobb Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Cobb Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Cobb Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Cobb Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
