All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1713 W Austin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1713 W Austin Rd
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

1713 W Austin Rd

1713 West Austin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1713 West Austin Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Built in 1978, this 3BR/2BA ranch is centrally located and sits on a large corner lot. The home features a large living room with sliding doors to the rear porch. The galley kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space and leads to a large bonus room and a large laundry room, perfect for extra storage room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Just off I-285 and close to several restaurants and shopping venues.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 W Austin Rd have any available units?
1713 W Austin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1713 W Austin Rd have?
Some of 1713 W Austin Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 W Austin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1713 W Austin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 W Austin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 W Austin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1713 W Austin Rd offer parking?
No, 1713 W Austin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1713 W Austin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 W Austin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 W Austin Rd have a pool?
No, 1713 W Austin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1713 W Austin Rd have accessible units?
No, 1713 W Austin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 W Austin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 W Austin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 W Austin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 W Austin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College