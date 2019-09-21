1713 W Austin Rd

Amenities
Coming Soon! Built in 1978, this 3BR/2BA ranch is centrally located and sits on a large corner lot. The home features a large living room with sliding doors to the rear porch. The galley kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space and leads to a large bonus room and a large laundry room, perfect for extra storage room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Just off I-285 and close to several restaurants and shopping venues.
AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.