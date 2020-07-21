All apartments in Bartow County
7 Otting Dr Unit 7A

7 Otting Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Otting Drive, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
7 Otting Dr, Unit 7A

Cartersville, GA 30120

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1.5

This lovely Cartersville townhome has open, airy rooms, a large country kitchen and a nice patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. The main floor has easy to clean tile flooring. Bedrooms are carpeted and offer plenty of closet space. A guest half bath on the main floor, and a laundry room and roomy full hall bath upstairs complete the picture. Close to plenty of restaurants including El Pescador Seafood Restaurant, Harris Five Forks Restaurant, Hong Kong Restaurant, Wes Mans Restaurant and more!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

UTILITIES:
Water: City of Cartersville
Electric: Cartersville Electric System

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

