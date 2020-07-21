Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7 Otting Dr, Unit 7A



Cartersville, GA 30120



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1.5



This lovely Cartersville townhome has open, airy rooms, a large country kitchen and a nice patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage. The main floor has easy to clean tile flooring. Bedrooms are carpeted and offer plenty of closet space. A guest half bath on the main floor, and a laundry room and roomy full hall bath upstairs complete the picture. Close to plenty of restaurants including El Pescador Seafood Restaurant, Harris Five Forks Restaurant, Hong Kong Restaurant, Wes Mans Restaurant and more!!!



UTILITIES:

Water: City of Cartersville

Electric: Cartersville Electric System



