31 Timber Ridge Drive

Hot Listing for rent! 2br/2.5ba town home in the city of Cartersville. Airy great room with fireplace, dining room, laundry on main, half bath on main, both bedrooms have attached baths, fenced backyard with storage. Location, location, location! This listing is walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Owner requires 600+ credit score, at least 1 year on the job, no pets, credit check required, income at least $43,000, NO EVICTIONS! Call for appointment to view today. Move in immediately!! Owner is an Real Estate Agent licensed in the State of Georgia.