Bartow County, GA
31 Timber Ridge Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:31 PM

31 Timber Ridge Drive

31 Timber Ridge Dr · (770) 655-9725
Location

31 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA 30121

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 993 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hot Listing for rent! 2br/2.5ba town home in the city of Cartersville. Airy great room with fireplace, dining room, laundry on main, half bath on main, both bedrooms have attached baths, fenced backyard with storage. Location, location, location! This listing is walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Owner requires 600+ credit score, at least 1 year on the job, no pets, credit check required, income at least $43,000, NO EVICTIONS! Call for appointment to view today. Move in immediately!! Owner is an Real Estate Agent licensed in the State of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
31 Timber Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 31 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 31 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 31 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Timber Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Timber Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
