Avondale Estates, GA
651 Stratford Green Way
651 Stratford Green Way

Location

651 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This end unit townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a master on the main with 2 bedrooms upstairs and a lovely back and side yard. This freshly painted townhome has wood flooring, storage, updated bathroom, kitchen, with newer appliances (some stainless) and newer HVAC and windows. In unit laundry is provided with a washer and dryer already installed and ready for your use. Trash Pick-up included. This townhome is just minutes away from Avondale Village, Greenway Trails, and the Marta Train Station. To apply, pay the nonrefundable application fee and complete the online application at the link below. Be sure to include your both your current and previous landlord and employment contact information to make verification as quick as possible. As part of the process, we will run your credit and background check via a 3rd party. Upon approval and rental acceptance, you will need to pay the reservation fee to take the property off market and hold it until you move in. This is a no smoking, no previous eviction home, pets are allowed, but a fee applies. (small dogs and cats)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Stratford Green Way have any available units?
651 Stratford Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 651 Stratford Green Way have?
Some of 651 Stratford Green Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Stratford Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
651 Stratford Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Stratford Green Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Stratford Green Way is pet friendly.
Does 651 Stratford Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 651 Stratford Green Way offers parking.
Does 651 Stratford Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Stratford Green Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Stratford Green Way have a pool?
No, 651 Stratford Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 651 Stratford Green Way have accessible units?
No, 651 Stratford Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Stratford Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Stratford Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Stratford Green Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 651 Stratford Green Way has units with air conditioning.
