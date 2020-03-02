651 Stratford Green Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This end unit townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a master on the main with 2 bedrooms upstairs and a lovely back and side yard. This freshly painted townhome has wood flooring, storage, updated bathroom, kitchen, with newer appliances (some stainless) and newer HVAC and windows. In unit laundry is provided with a washer and dryer already installed and ready for your use. Trash Pick-up included. This townhome is just minutes away from Avondale Village, Greenway Trails, and the Marta Train Station. To apply, pay the nonrefundable application fee and complete the online application at the link below. Be sure to include your both your current and previous landlord and employment contact information to make verification as quick as possible. As part of the process, we will run your credit and background check via a 3rd party. Upon approval and rental acceptance, you will need to pay the reservation fee to take the property off market and hold it until you move in. This is a no smoking, no previous eviction home, pets are allowed, but a fee applies. (small dogs and cats)