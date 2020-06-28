5541 Austell Road - C

Amenities

Renovated duplex. 1 bedroom & 1 bath with 2 huge bonus rooms. Lots of privacy.



5541 Austell Road

Unit C (Lower unit)

Austell, GA 30106



• Very private yard with patio.

• 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

• Home will only be rented to a single adult or couple.

• Renovated kitchen with brand stained new wood cabinets.

• Refrigerator and stove.

• Washer & dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

• Tile floors throughout most of the home.

• Central heat and central air conditioning.

• Central heat is natural gas and other appliances are electric.

• Fresh paint.

• Unit C is the LOWER unit of the duplex. It was converted from a basement.

• Total of 1150 square-feet. Living room is 17'x12', bedroom is 12.5'x11.5', kitchen/dining room is 14.5'x13', first bonus room is 14'x9', and second bonus room is 14'x13'.

• Bonus rooms include closets.

• Available to move in on 9/21/18.

• You are more than welcomed to drive by and look in the windows.

• PLEASE DO NOT ASK TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING UNTIL YOU HAVE COMPLETED THE PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATION. There is no fee to pre-apply. On the online pre-qualification application, you do not need to complete the "optional" fields. However, if you later decide to fully apply, you will be asked to log back in and complete all fields. A $25 full application fee per applicant would then apply.

• Copy and paste the following web address in your browser to access the application: https://silverleafproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

• If you experience technical difficulties with copying and pasting the address, email info@Silverleaf-Properties.com and a link will be emailed to you. Use only email communication in the pre-qualification stage. Do not try to call or text.

• To qualify, tenant should have a good rental history, good (but not necessarily perfect) credit, and stable income.

• $750 per month and Landlord pays the water bill.

• ALL rent payments must be PAID ONLINE through our website tenant portal.

• $750 deposit.

• 1-year lease.

• No pets.

• PLEASE READ THIS: Okay. It is a bit tricky to find this home. It is located behind a home that was converted into a small church. The driveway for the duplex is connected to the parking lot of the church. Pull into the driveway and keep driving along the right side of the church ALL the way back. (As soon as you think you are in the wrong place, you will find the duplex.) Unit C is the lower unit.