Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities

Beautiful five bedrooms and three baths in a very quiet subdivision. Home boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs with a nice sized master suite. The lower level features two bedrooms, a bonus room, and an additional family room. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. This home has a lot of potentials. Must see