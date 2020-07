Amenities

on-site laundry pool elevator fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

This home has all that you could want. Fireplace, microwave, dining room, lots of kitchen cabinet space, garden tub,laundry room and so much more. You can go to www.rently.com to sign up to take a self tour from 8am-8pm. Please visit www.rently.com for self viewing Please www.renterswarehouse.com to apply (chose Georgia Corporate Service) Call Gina for details. 404-369-1151