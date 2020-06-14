Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

70 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with garage

Grovetown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2414 sqft
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
432 Northop Place
432 Northrop Place, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available Now Check out this 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ 1 Car Garage Townhome !!! Located minutes from Gate 2, Fort Gordon; minutes to I-20 (gateway to everything), near schools, shopping, and restaurants, this beautiful 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2031 Lake Forest Drive
2031 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! Available June 26. 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
407 Madison Street
407 Madison Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
307 Elbrus Way
307 Elbrus Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Available to rent July 1st, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch style one story home in Columbia county. House has large Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Kitchen has smooth cooktop range and two pantry cabinets for great storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
357 Washington St
357 Washington Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1791 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off one months rent with 12 month lease executed prior to June 15, 2020.

1 of 36

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4416 Felmellow Drive
4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2531 sqft
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
529 Country Glen Drive
529 Country Glen Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 529 Country Glen Drive in Grovetown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5031 Reynolds Way
5031 Reynolds Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2675 sqft
4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH A SWIMMING POOL, LARGE DEN, HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SUNROOM OFF OF BREAKFAST AREA, OWNERS SUIIE W/ SITTING AREA AND FIREPLACE. APPLICATION/CREDIT CHECK - GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED!
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2418 Newbury Ave
2418 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2444 sqft
This is a 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove), stained cabinets, and granite countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4405 Raleigh Drive
4405 Raleigh Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2453 sqft
Recently constructed - home is only 3 year old! Available for late July/August occupancy. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Willow Oak Subdivision features hardwood floors in foyer and dining room.

1 of 43

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2447 Newbury Avenue
2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1679 sqft
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3222 Alexandria Drive
3222 Alexandria Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1851 sqft
Welcome home to 3222 Alexandria Drive! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in beautiful Willow Oak Village! Foyer entry leads you into the spacious Great Room with ceiling fan! Desirable open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen overlooks

1 of 24

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
512 Lory Lane
512 Lory Lane, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Home features large great room with electric fireplace, spacious kitchen with separate dining area and laundry room. Master suite has walk in closet and tray ceilings with ceiling fan.
City Guide for Grovetown, GA

In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grovetown, GA

Grovetown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

