Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

56 Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC with garage

North Augusta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
310 Lake Avenue
310 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Wonderful Two Story Duplex that has been completely renovated with rocking chair front porch located perfectly in downtown North Augusta.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Walnut Branch
349 Old Walnut Br, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
This one is sure to go fast! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath is conveniently located just moments from Interstate 20, giving you easy access to both Augusta and Aiken while still enjoying the quiet neighborhood style of North Augusta.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3610 sqft
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Ranch Home with Split Floor Plan - Currently being painted and having new carpet installed, this ranch home offers in addition to tons of natural lighting, a two car garage and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodale Landing
1 Unit Available
110 Riverbend Dr
110 Riverbend Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family! Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
122 Goudy Court
122 Goudy Court, Clearwater, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
National Hills
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8177 Cozy Knoll
8177 Cozy Knl, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Fenced in Back Yard. Patio. Two-Car Garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
124 Ridgecrest Road
124 Ridgecrest Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2149 sqft
Ranch style brick home in Midland Valley Country Club. Three bedroom two and a half bath. Spacious formal living room with built-in book shelves, formal dining room and den with fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Birch Drive
1821 Birch Drive, Edgefield County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2519 sqft
Lovely brick ranch on an Acre lot! - Lovely brick one story ranch home with a half basement & 2 car garage on 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2020 Glennfield Lane
2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Location...Location...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8143 Cozy Knoll
8143 Cozy Knl, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1550 sqft
8143 Cozy Knoll - Sage Creek - Available Now! New 3 BR, 2 BA ranch style home in Sage Creek. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Flex room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
1136 Brookwood Dr
1136 Brookwood Drive, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,200
2225 sqft
1136 Brookwood Dr Available 07/01/20 National Hills Beauty - Beautiful brick 3BR/2BA, 2263 sq. ft. ranch in much sought after National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2906 Pointe West Drive
2906 Pointewest Dr, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1742 sqft
Quaint patio home in West Augusta. This home features a formal dining room, living room or office, kitchen with breakfast room, plus a spacious den with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2518 Tupelo Drive
2518 Tupelo Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2221 sqft
Spacious, well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bath patio home in desirable Willow Creek Subdivision. Bedroom with full bath on main level, all bedrooms have walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5799 Carriage Hills Drive
5799 Carriage Hills Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2228 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2634 York Drive
2634 York Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Immaculate 2BR/2BA townhouse in Augusta. This home has beautiful new flooring throughout and has been recently painted. Open kitchen with bar top leads into the large living room that offers vaulted ceilings and an electric fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Augusta, SC

North Augusta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

