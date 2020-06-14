Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA with garage

Martinez apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2260 sqft
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Connor Cir
310 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1604 sqft
310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1604 sqft
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
217 Ashley Circle
217 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a sunken great featuring vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Freshly painted through out. Home also Features a gas fireplace and kitchen with separate dining area. Back yard is fenced with nice patio.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Calico Trail
315 Calico Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1630 sqft
Lovely Traditional 2 Story Home Available - This lovely Martinez Home Offers: - Wraparound Porch - Garage - Fenced In Backyard - Formal Dining Room - Great Room with Fireplace - Double Doors Leading to Backyard - Kitchen with Bay Window and
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$953
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Belair
1 Unit Available
308 Caldwell Circle
308 Caldwell Circle, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1576 sqft
$1180/Month. Available 7/27! This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs), 3 FULL baths, living room with corner fireplace, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
117 Highview Drive
117 Highview Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1919 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Large well maintained, updated tri level home with fenced rear yard, covered patio, family room or 4th bedroom. Laminate hardwood floors on the main level; upgraded kitchen and appliances. Pleasure to show. No Pets.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5799 Carriage Hills Drive
5799 Carriage Hills Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2228 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Scenic Drive
517 Scenic Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
517 Scenic Drive Available 05/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 517 Scenic Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 1736 Heated Sq/ft Townhome with Loft is all about location! Short 3 mile drive to Ft. Gordon gate 1.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
637 Vista Lane
637 Vista Dr, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1580 sqft
This end unit townhome offers all the modern amenities: granite countertops, custom flooring, stained cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced yard just to name a few.
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
National Hills
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Belair
1 Unit Available
4411 Silverton Road
4411 Silverton Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
$1250/month. Available NOW! Home features wood flooring in living room (with ceiling fan and fireplace) and hallway. Eat-in Kitchen has new tile flooring, plenty of cabinets and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Birch Drive
1821 Birch Drive, Edgefield County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2519 sqft
Lovely brick ranch on an Acre lot! - Lovely brick one story ranch home with a half basement & 2 car garage on 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2020 Glennfield Lane
2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Location...Location...
City Guide for Martinez, GA

Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”

A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Martinez, GA

Martinez apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

