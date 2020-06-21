830 Hay Meadow Dr

Amenities
Located in the Sims Landing subdivision, this is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home!It is hardwood, carpet, and vinyl throughout. The living room is spacious with a nice fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops with hardwood cabinets, along with a center island. A pantry is located directly next to the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master bedroom with a beautiful, wide bathroom. The bathroom consists of a deep tub, marble double-sink countertops, a shower, and closet space. A Jack & Jill bathroom is located next to two bedrooms. The laundry room is upstairs as well. This home is just minutes away from Fort Gordon (Gate 1) and restaurants!
Pet Policy: No pets allowed.