Augusta, GA
830 Hay Meadow Dr
830 Hay Meadow Dr

830 Hay Meadow Dr
Location

830 Hay Meadow Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in the Sims Landing subdivision, this is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home!It is hardwood, carpet, and vinyl throughout. The living room is spacious with a nice fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops with hardwood cabinets, along with a center island. A pantry is located directly next to the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master bedroom with a beautiful, wide bathroom. The bathroom consists of a deep tub, marble double-sink countertops, a shower, and closet space. A Jack & Jill bathroom is located next to two bedrooms. The laundry room is upstairs as well. This home is just minutes away from Fort Gordon (Gate 1) and restaurants!

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Hay Meadow Dr have any available units?
830 Hay Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Hay Meadow Dr have?
Some of 830 Hay Meadow Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Hay Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
830 Hay Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Hay Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Hay Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 830 Hay Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 830 Hay Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 830 Hay Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Hay Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Hay Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 830 Hay Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 830 Hay Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 830 Hay Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Hay Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Hay Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
