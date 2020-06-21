830 Hay Meadow Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located in the Sims Landing subdivision, this is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home!It is hardwood, carpet, and vinyl throughout. The living room is spacious with a nice fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops with hardwood cabinets, along with a center island. A pantry is located directly next to the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find the spacious master bedroom with a beautiful, wide bathroom. The bathroom consists of a deep tub, marble double-sink countertops, a shower, and closet space. A Jack & Jill bathroom is located next to two bedrooms. The laundry room is upstairs as well. This home is just minutes away from Fort Gordon (Gate 1) and restaurants!



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.