Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

5113 Wheeler Lake Rd - This is a gorgeous townhouse in desirable area. Close to hospital, I-20, Bobby Jones, shopping, dining and schools!

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home total electric open floor plan. Townhome features walk-in owners closet with washer & dryer connection. The kitchen is roomy with large counter facing living room. Large privacy fenced backyard with storage closet.

No pets allowed in this one!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779707)