A 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Thomas Woods subdivision! This home is freshly painted with new vinyl flooring, along with new windows and blinds! Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a smooth top electric stove. It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants near Deans Bridge Road!



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.