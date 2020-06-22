All apartments in Augusta
Augusta, GA
1136 Brookwood Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1136 Brookwood Dr

1136 Brookwood Drive · (706) 993-1133
Location

1136 Brookwood Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1136 Brookwood Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 2225 sqft

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1136 Brookwood Dr Available 07/01/20 National Hills Beauty - Beautiful brick 3BR/2BA, 2263 sq. ft. ranch in much sought after National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! Minutes to the downtown Medical Complex, Augusta University, I-20 (gateway to everything), Ft. Gordon, Savannah River Site, & Plant Vogle!! This delightful home features an open plan with a living room, dining rm, breakfast room plus breakfast bar, & open kitchen. This provides wonderful space for family & guest gatherings. Additionally, there are two large heated and cooled sunrooms that open to a large fenced back yard, great for outdoor living & perfect for grilling with family and guests. The house also has a laundry rm/mudroom off the garage and a storage room off the mudroom plus storage in the garage and a shed outback. Large oversized 2 car garage. The total maintenance of the lawn & garbage pick-up is included in the rent. No pets are allowed. No smoking. Credit score of 620 required. The owner is the listing agent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Brookwood Dr have any available units?
1136 Brookwood Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 1136 Brookwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Brookwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Brookwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Brookwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 1136 Brookwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Brookwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 1136 Brookwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Brookwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Brookwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1136 Brookwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Brookwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1136 Brookwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Brookwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Brookwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Brookwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Brookwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
