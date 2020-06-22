Amenities

garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1136 Brookwood Dr Available 07/01/20 National Hills Beauty - Beautiful brick 3BR/2BA, 2263 sq. ft. ranch in much sought after National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! Minutes to the downtown Medical Complex, Augusta University, I-20 (gateway to everything), Ft. Gordon, Savannah River Site, & Plant Vogle!! This delightful home features an open plan with a living room, dining rm, breakfast room plus breakfast bar, & open kitchen. This provides wonderful space for family & guest gatherings. Additionally, there are two large heated and cooled sunrooms that open to a large fenced back yard, great for outdoor living & perfect for grilling with family and guests. The house also has a laundry rm/mudroom off the garage and a storage room off the mudroom plus storage in the garage and a shed outback. Large oversized 2 car garage. The total maintenance of the lawn & garbage pick-up is included in the rent. No pets are allowed. No smoking. Credit score of 620 required. The owner is the listing agent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851521)