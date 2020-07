Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Five Points neighborhood. Recently renovated with a beautiful fenced in backyard. This property is conveniently located within walking distance of the UGA campus!



This property features hardwood floors throughout the unit, is fully furnished, and includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.



Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour!



