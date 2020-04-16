Amenities
255 Boulevard Heights Available 08/01/20 255 Boulevard Heights Athens, GA 30601 - This is a new house located in the historic Boulevard area and is a one-of-a-kind! 255 Boulevard Heights is only a few years old but built to aesthetically fit right in with its historic neighborhood. Located on a beautiful & quiet street, just one block away from the new UGA Medical School and UGA bus line. Complete with 9ft ceilings, hardwood flooring, washer/dryer units, dishwasher, driveway, sunny side deck and wonderful covered front porch! This house would be perfect for a small family.
Available: Aug-01-2020 - July-26-2021
Type: House
Rent: $2,000
Security: $2,000
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
HVAC: Yes
Washer/Dryer: Yes
Dishwasher: Yes
Utilities: None
Pets: No
Call Now to Schedule Visit: 706-548-9797
rentboulevardproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4770830)