Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

255 Boulevard Heights

255 Boulevard Heights · (706) 548-9797
Location

255 Boulevard Heights, Athens, GA 30601
Boulevard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Boulevard Heights · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
255 Boulevard Heights Available 08/01/20 255 Boulevard Heights Athens, GA 30601 - This is a new house located in the historic Boulevard area and is a one-of-a-kind! 255 Boulevard Heights is only a few years old but built to aesthetically fit right in with its historic neighborhood. Located on a beautiful & quiet street, just one block away from the new UGA Medical School and UGA bus line. Complete with 9ft ceilings, hardwood flooring, washer/dryer units, dishwasher, driveway, sunny side deck and wonderful covered front porch! This house would be perfect for a small family.

Available: Aug-01-2020 - July-26-2021
Type: House
Rent: $2,000
Security: $2,000
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
HVAC: Yes
Washer/Dryer: Yes
Dishwasher: Yes
Utilities: None
Pets: No

Call Now to Schedule Visit: 706-548-9797

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Boulevard Heights have any available units?
255 Boulevard Heights has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Boulevard Heights have?
Some of 255 Boulevard Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Boulevard Heights currently offering any rent specials?
255 Boulevard Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Boulevard Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Boulevard Heights is pet friendly.
Does 255 Boulevard Heights offer parking?
No, 255 Boulevard Heights does not offer parking.
Does 255 Boulevard Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Boulevard Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Boulevard Heights have a pool?
No, 255 Boulevard Heights does not have a pool.
Does 255 Boulevard Heights have accessible units?
No, 255 Boulevard Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Boulevard Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Boulevard Heights has units with dishwashers.
