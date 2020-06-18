All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 239 Ruth Street Unit 13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
239 Ruth Street Unit 13
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

239 Ruth Street Unit 13

239 Ruth St · (706) 549-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
North Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

239 Ruth St, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
239 Ruth Street Unit 13 Available 08/05/20 CRAFTSMAN STYLE 3 BED/3BATH! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in The Verandas. This house is conveniently located close to downtown!

The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood flooring, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It also has a front porch and balcony!

All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.

Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5617270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 have any available units?
239 Ruth Street Unit 13 has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 have?
Some of 239 Ruth Street Unit 13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
239 Ruth Street Unit 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 is pet friendly.
Does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 offer parking?
Yes, 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 does offer parking.
Does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 have a pool?
No, 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 does not have a pool.
Does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Ruth Street Unit 13 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 239 Ruth Street Unit 13?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity