Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

239 Ruth Street Unit 13 Available 08/05/20 CRAFTSMAN STYLE 3 BED/3BATH! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!



3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in The Verandas. This house is conveniently located close to downtown!



The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood flooring, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It also has a front porch and balcony!



All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.



Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour!



