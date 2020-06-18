All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 225 Madison Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
225 Madison Heights
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:28 AM

225 Madison Heights

225 Madison Hgts · (706) 549-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
North Avenue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 Madison Hgts, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
225 Madison Heights Available 08/04/20 3 BEDROOM PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! - LAST HOME IN MADISON HEIGHTS!

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. This house is conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!

The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood and tile flooring, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. It also has a front balcony and rear deck!

All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.

Call 706-340-8162 for more information and to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5219720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Madison Heights have any available units?
225 Madison Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Madison Heights have?
Some of 225 Madison Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Madison Heights currently offering any rent specials?
225 Madison Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Madison Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Madison Heights is pet friendly.
Does 225 Madison Heights offer parking?
Yes, 225 Madison Heights does offer parking.
Does 225 Madison Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Madison Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Madison Heights have a pool?
No, 225 Madison Heights does not have a pool.
Does 225 Madison Heights have accessible units?
No, 225 Madison Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Madison Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Madison Heights has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 225 Madison Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy
Athens, GA 30606
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity