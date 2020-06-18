Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

225 Madison Heights Available 08/04/20 3 BEDROOM PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! - LAST HOME IN MADISON HEIGHTS!



3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. This house is conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!



The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood and tile flooring, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. It also has a front balcony and rear deck!



All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.



Call 706-340-8162 for more information and to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5219720)