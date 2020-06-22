All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:44 PM

173 Loblolly Drive

173 Loblolly Drive · (706) 309-2219
Location

173 Loblolly Drive, Athens, GA 30601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated all electric 2/1 on bus line. New floors, paint, exterior paint, granite counters, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances (including microwave) and light fixtures. New energy efficient Heating and Air system and Hot Water heater. Everything is new! Wood privacy fenced back yard.

Pets allowed with a $200 fee.

We have more rental homes, homes for rent, apartments and duplex homes or our website at www.racproperties.com for more pictures and information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Loblolly Drive have any available units?
173 Loblolly Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Loblolly Drive have?
Some of 173 Loblolly Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Loblolly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Loblolly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Loblolly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Loblolly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 173 Loblolly Drive offer parking?
No, 173 Loblolly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 173 Loblolly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Loblolly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Loblolly Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Loblolly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Loblolly Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Loblolly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Loblolly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Loblolly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
