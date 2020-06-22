173 Loblolly Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated all electric 2/1 on bus line. New floors, paint, exterior paint, granite counters, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances (including microwave) and light fixtures. New energy efficient Heating and Air system and Hot Water heater. Everything is new! Wood privacy fenced back yard.



Pets allowed with a $200 fee.



We have more rental homes, homes for rent, apartments and duplex homes or our website at www.racproperties.com for more pictures and information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.