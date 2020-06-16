112 Trilliam

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story stately home in quiet Eastside neighborhood **Available NOW** - Available now! Don't miss out on this garden lover's dream! Large, stately home with a park-like yard at the end of a cul-du-sac in quiet neighborhood available now! House has a huge, sun-filled Florida room with walls of windows and tiled floor. Perfect for that relaxing space year round! There is a also a well equipped kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and eat-in area. House has formal dining room, half bath downstairs, gas log fireplace, hardwood and tile floors in living areas. Main floor master suite opens out onto Florida room with French doors, and the master bath is a spa-like dream with soaker tub, dual vanities, and large separate shower. Upstairs there are 2 nice sized secondary bedrooms, and large bonus room (could be 4th bedroom), and huge bathroom with lots of storage.



**NO PETS, no exceptions**

**No more than 2 unrelated residents in single family home per Athens-Clarke County ordinance**



Video walk through:



https://youtu.be/c0jdW2mAyyQ

https://youtu.be/792PsOKv9-0

https://youtu.be/Hx_7epQdZWM



