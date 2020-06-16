All apartments in Athens
112 Trilliam
112 Trilliam

112 Trillium Lane · (706) 613-9001 ext. 2
Location

112 Trillium Lane, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Trilliam · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2754 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful 2 story stately home in quiet Eastside neighborhood **Available NOW** - Available now! Don't miss out on this garden lover's dream! Large, stately home with a park-like yard at the end of a cul-du-sac in quiet neighborhood available now! House has a huge, sun-filled Florida room with walls of windows and tiled floor. Perfect for that relaxing space year round! There is a also a well equipped kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and eat-in area. House has formal dining room, half bath downstairs, gas log fireplace, hardwood and tile floors in living areas. Main floor master suite opens out onto Florida room with French doors, and the master bath is a spa-like dream with soaker tub, dual vanities, and large separate shower. Upstairs there are 2 nice sized secondary bedrooms, and large bonus room (could be 4th bedroom), and huge bathroom with lots of storage.

**NO PETS, no exceptions**
**No more than 2 unrelated residents in single family home per Athens-Clarke County ordinance**

Video walk through:

https://youtu.be/c0jdW2mAyyQ
https://youtu.be/792PsOKv9-0
https://youtu.be/Hx_7epQdZWM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Trilliam have any available units?
112 Trilliam has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Trilliam have?
Some of 112 Trilliam's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Trilliam currently offering any rent specials?
112 Trilliam isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Trilliam pet-friendly?
No, 112 Trilliam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 112 Trilliam offer parking?
No, 112 Trilliam does not offer parking.
Does 112 Trilliam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Trilliam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Trilliam have a pool?
No, 112 Trilliam does not have a pool.
Does 112 Trilliam have accessible units?
No, 112 Trilliam does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Trilliam have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Trilliam does not have units with dishwashers.
