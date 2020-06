Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

105 Woodhurst Drive Available 07/31/20 105 Woodhurst Dr - Eastside Home Preleasing for August - This home boasts the largest corner lot in the quiet family-friendly neighborhood of Woodhurst Dr. A large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick house with a bonus room. Amenities include: Covered front porch, open floor plan (hardwood floors and carpet), living room (fireplace, vaulted ceiling), eat-in kitchen (bar top, lots of cabinetry, tile backsplash, electric range), master bedroom (vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet), master bathroom (double vanities, tub, walk-in shower), washer/dryer hook-ups, upstairs bonus room and attic storage, large deck overlooking extra large fully-fenced backyard, 2 car garage, professional landscaping. All appliances in kitchen are included in this home. Available late July/August. ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED***



