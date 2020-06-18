Amenities

1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 Available 08/07/20 Summit #1012 - End Unit! - PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - 3 BR, 3 BA corner unit #1012 in The Summit of Athens! Lots of windows! This spacious unit includes hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, carpets in the bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own full bath. The flat includes a washer and dryer with the laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway. The back patio looks over a huge lawn just a few steps away from the AMAZING Summit pool. Residents will enjoy access to the pool, tennis courts, volleyball courts and the clubhouse. No pets. Preleasing for August 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3821125)