Athens, GA
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012

1035 Barnett Shoals Road · (706) 559-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 Available 08/07/20 Summit #1012 - End Unit! - PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - 3 BR, 3 BA corner unit #1012 in The Summit of Athens! Lots of windows! This spacious unit includes hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, carpets in the bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own full bath. The flat includes a washer and dryer with the laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway. The back patio looks over a huge lawn just a few steps away from the AMAZING Summit pool. Residents will enjoy access to the pool, tennis courts, volleyball courts and the clubhouse. No pets. Preleasing for August 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3821125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 have any available units?
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 have?
Some of 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 offer parking?
No, 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 have a pool?
Yes, 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 has a pool.
Does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 have accessible units?
No, 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 does not have units with dishwashers.
