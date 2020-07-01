636 Landler Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

BRAND NEW luxury townhome in GATED community off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta! Stunning END UNIT, ELEVATOR, hardwood floors, UPSCALE appliances, QUARTZ countertops, exquisite finishes! Tons of windows! Family room features gas fireplace with built-ins. Upper bedrooms with BALCONY. Separate SOAKING TUB in owner's suite. Huge covered deck off fireside family room. Finished terrace level with full bath, bedroom, media or family room. Private rear fenced patio. Close to Avalon, Alpharetta City Center, Alpha Loop/Greenway. Photos are model home; actual coming soon.