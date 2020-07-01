All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated October 7 2019

636 Landler Terrace

Location

636 Landler Terrace, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
BRAND NEW luxury townhome in GATED community off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta! Stunning END UNIT, ELEVATOR, hardwood floors, UPSCALE appliances, QUARTZ countertops, exquisite finishes! Tons of windows! Family room features gas fireplace with built-ins. Upper bedrooms with BALCONY. Separate SOAKING TUB in owner's suite. Huge covered deck off fireside family room. Finished terrace level with full bath, bedroom, media or family room. Private rear fenced patio. Close to Avalon, Alpharetta City Center, Alpha Loop/Greenway. Photos are model home; actual coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Landler Terrace have any available units?
636 Landler Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 636 Landler Terrace have?
Some of 636 Landler Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Landler Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
636 Landler Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Landler Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 636 Landler Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 636 Landler Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 636 Landler Terrace offers parking.
Does 636 Landler Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Landler Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Landler Terrace have a pool?
No, 636 Landler Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 636 Landler Terrace have accessible units?
No, 636 Landler Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Landler Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Landler Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Landler Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Landler Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

