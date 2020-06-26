All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 490 Sherman Oaks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
490 Sherman Oaks Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:25 AM

490 Sherman Oaks Way

490 Sherman Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

490 Sherman Oaks Way, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Crabapple

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This large 5br/2.5ba brick-front Traditional is located in the Crababpple Chase subdivision just next to the renowned historic Crabapple Community. Enjoy a nice evening walk to Crabapple Market Place, Restaurants and Shops. This home offers Spacious Rooms, Walk-in Closets in all Bedrooms, Private Culdesac and Large level Backyard, Great for Entertaining, Convenience to shopping and work, and much more! Home may be secured with wireless Security (ask Owner). Excellent Schools. Swim and Tennis Amenities Included. Pet-Friendly for most cases...just ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have any available units?
490 Sherman Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have?
Some of 490 Sherman Oaks Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Sherman Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
490 Sherman Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Sherman Oaks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 Sherman Oaks Way is pet friendly.
Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 490 Sherman Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Sherman Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have a pool?
Yes, 490 Sherman Oaks Way has a pool.
Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 490 Sherman Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Sherman Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Sherman Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Sherman Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College