490 Sherman Oaks Way

This large 5br/2.5ba brick-front Traditional is located in the Crababpple Chase subdivision just next to the renowned historic Crabapple Community. Enjoy a nice evening walk to Crabapple Market Place, Restaurants and Shops. This home offers Spacious Rooms, Walk-in Closets in all Bedrooms, Private Culdesac and Large level Backyard, Great for Entertaining, Convenience to shopping and work, and much more! Home may be secured with wireless Security (ask Owner). Excellent Schools. Swim and Tennis Amenities Included. Pet-Friendly for most cases...just ask for details.