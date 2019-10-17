All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4485 Park Brooke Trce

4485 Park Brooke Trace · (404) 900-4088
Location

4485 Park Brooke Trace, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4485 Park Brooke Trce · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 4.5 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Beautiful Home for Rent in Award Winning, Alpharetta School District! This 3-sided Brick home has over $20k in Upgrades including a NEW Deck, Newly Sodded Yard, Fresh Interior Paint and New W/D! Inviting 2-story Great Room w/ Brick Fireplace opens to the Sunny Breakfast Area and Fabulous Kitchen! Counters and Cabinets are Plentiful in this Entertainer’s Delight!
Upstairs there are 3 Spacious Bedrooms, One with an Adjoining Bath and Fabulous Seamless Shower! Large Master w/ His & Hers Closets, Vaulted Ceilings, a Luxurious Updated Bath and Separate Vanities! 2-car Garage, Active swim/tennis community, Finished Basement. Outstanding Schools! Minutes to Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon and GA-400. A Must See!

Schools:
Ocee Elementary
Webb Bridge Middle
Alpharetta High

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5850981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

