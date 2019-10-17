4485 Park Brooke Trce

Amenities

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 4.5 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Beautiful Home for Rent in Award Winning, Alpharetta School District! This 3-sided Brick home has over $20k in Upgrades including a NEW Deck, Newly Sodded Yard, Fresh Interior Paint and New W/D! Inviting 2-story Great Room w/ Brick Fireplace opens to the Sunny Breakfast Area and Fabulous Kitchen! Counters and Cabinets are Plentiful in this Entertainer’s Delight!

Upstairs there are 3 Spacious Bedrooms, One with an Adjoining Bath and Fabulous Seamless Shower! Large Master w/ His & Hers Closets, Vaulted Ceilings, a Luxurious Updated Bath and Separate Vanities! 2-car Garage, Active swim/tennis community, Finished Basement. Outstanding Schools! Minutes to Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon and GA-400. A Must See!



Schools:

Ocee Elementary

Webb Bridge Middle

Alpharetta High



Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



