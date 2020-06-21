310 Snowgoose Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Gorgeous stone front w/ 2 car garage. 2 story foyer with open staircase, Open concept with nice size dining room, cozy family room w/fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area and breakfast bar overlooking family room. Nice open patio with lush landscaping. Upstairs a graciously large owner's suite and owner's bath. Large hallway to spacious secondary bedrooms and bath.Great location. End of cul de sac; close to 400, retail centers, restaurants, major event areas. North Pt Mall, up scale shopping at Avalon and more. Great North Fulton schools. Community pool, Greenway Trail System for miles of jogging & biking, recreational parks in walking distance.