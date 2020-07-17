All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:52 PM

310 Prospect Place

310 Prospect Place · No Longer Available
Location

310 Prospect Place, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Property is for rent only. Spacious single level office condo includes large reception area and 6 private offices, each office can be rented separately at $250-$350 per room. Shared kitchen, restroom & storage closets. Brand new carpet. Great layout. Light & bright. Cleaned and Well maintained. Unit is located in the rear of the complex against the tree line. Georgetowne Park office park is conveniently located in the east Alpharetta Johns Creek area, between 141 and 400. Great space for professional business or storage. Walking distance to shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Prospect Place have any available units?
310 Prospect Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 310 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
310 Prospect Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 310 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 310 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 310 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 310 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 310 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 310 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 310 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
